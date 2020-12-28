Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 28

President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

The package includes a $600 payment to most Americans, increases food stamp benefits and allocates $1.4 trillion for government agencies.

The U.S. has recorded more than 19 million coronavirus cases and over 333,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

British officials are investigating reports that two people who received the Pfizer vaccine had allergic reactions. Medical experts say that while reactions are rare, they aren’t unheard of for vaccines of any kind and are usually short-lived.

Bread for the City, a D.C. nonprofit, will be among the first to distribute the Moderna vaccine in the District, the group announced Monday. The nonprofit is expecting to receive 400 doses, the majority of which will be for frontline staff and medical providers as determined by the D.C. Health Department.

Forty of the doses will be for Bread for the City’s frontline staff and medical providers.

“We are excited that the Moderna vaccine will go to numerous nonprofit organizations in D.C., including Bread for the City,” said George Jones, CEO of Bread for the City, in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to make sure that essential workers in the D.C. area are able to provide vital services to the community during the pandemic.”

Designated essential workers will be vaccinated at afternoon clinics from 1–4 p.m. through January at Bread for the City, after which the nonprofit expects to receive a second shipment.

Bread for the City has been providing free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at its Northwest Center since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 20,812 people have been vaccinated in Maryland and 41,709 have been vaccinated in Virginia during phase 1 of inoculations. The majority of those vaccinated have been healthcare workers, front line workers, and in some cases, nursing home staff and residents.

Maryland’s total allotment from the federal government for this week will include 140,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 133,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a news release from the office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

A Walter Reed physician who publicly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to drive with Secret Service agents and wave to supporters while he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October, has been removed from the hospital's schedule, according to NBC News.

Dr. James Phillips was the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University. He was reportedly removed after sending a tweet saying Trump acted "irresponsibly." The tweet has since been deleted.

On being removed from the staff, Dr. Phillips wrote in a tweet Sunday night, “I stand by my words, and I regret nothing."

Today, I worked my final shift at Walter Reed ER. I will miss the patients and my military and civilian coworkers - they have been overwhelmingly supportive. I’m honored to have worked there and I look forward to new opportunities. I stand by my words, and I regret nothing. — James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) December 28, 2020

D.C reported 140 more COVID-19 infections Monday. Three more residents died.

Maryland reported 1,985 more cases of the virus and 28 lives lost. Virginia reported 1,937 new cases and 16 additional deaths Monday.

The region has amassed a total of more than 581,000 COVID-19 cases, but the data shows signs that infections are slowing down.

D.C.'s seven-day average has remained stable for the past week, with averages ranging around the 230 mark. The seven-day average in Maryland has also leveled off around 2,300 new cases daily. In Virginia, cases decreased for the third consecutive day, down to 2,651 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations in the region are still high, but no new records were broken Monday. In Virginia, 2,231 residents are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Maryland, the tally is at 1,738. D.C. reports that 232 people were hospitalized as of Sunday.

