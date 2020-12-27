Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 27

Whether and when residents of the D.C. area will see financial relief remained in limbo Sunday as President Donald Trump refused to sign an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill after it had won sweeping approval in both houses of Congress.

Without the widespread funding provided by the massive measure, a government shutdown will occur when money runs out at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Washington has been reeling since Trump turned on the deal after the White House had assured Republican leaders that Trump would support it.

Instead, he assailed the bill's plan to provide $600 COVID relief checks to most Americans — insisting it should be $2,000. House Republicans swiftly rejected that idea during a rare Christmas Eve session. But Trump has not been swayed in spite of the nation being in the grip of a pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to sign the bill immediately as the midnight Saturday deadline neared for two federal programs providing unemployment aid.

With COVID-19 cases surging and a difficult winter expected, state and local officials as well as health care professionals are taking steps to raise awareness about getting help during a time of rising mental health concerns, particularly during the holiday season when the problem can become more acute.

Dr. David Marcozzi, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who is a senior medical advisor for COVID-19 to Gov. Larry Hogan, heightened attention on mental health during the pandemic when he spoke about the suicide of a longtime friend during a news conference last month.

“Let's make sure we reach out,” he said, pausing as he spoke with difficulty. "Let’s make sure we support each other and talk to a professional if helpful.”

D.C reported 492 more cases of the virus in the past two days. Six more residents died, including a 30-year-old man. The D.C. Health Department flagged the city’s daily case rate as high and cautioned that more than 12% of total hospital capacity is now devoted to COVID-19 patients.

Maryland reported 1,758 more cases of the virus. Thirty-one more people died. Updated data for Virginia was not immediately available.

