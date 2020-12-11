Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 11

New restrictions are being implemented as D.C., Maryland and Virginia await their first shipments of coronavirus vaccines, which could come as early as next week.

The D.C. region’s climb in cases slowed Friday with 5,436 new confirmed cases, lower than other days this week, but hospitalizations are sky-high. Maryland and Virginia both set hospitalization records on Friday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is warning that the state is starting to see a post-Thanksgiving surge, and the rise in cases spurred some jurisdictions to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions.

All 24 Maryland jurisdictions are in the red zone for cases, Hogan said Thursday.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Frederick County, Maryland, is limiting indoor gatherings of all kinds to no more than 15 people. In addition, large indoor recreation establishments will have their capacities reduced to no more than 50 people. This includes things like bowling alleys and skating rinks

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced several new and expanded restrictions that take effect Monday.

All Virginians must wear masks when outdoors and gatherings will be limited to ten people.

A curfew will be in place between midnight and 5 a.m. for everyone who is not going to work or leaving work.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new measures to combat the coronavirus Thursday that include a stricter mask mandate and a curfew that will require most Virginians to stay home between midnight and 5 a.m.

"Nothing good happens after midnight. So we're asking individuals when our bars close, when restaurants close, unless they're working — traveling to or from — they need to be at home,” Northam said.

Northam says the requirement to wear masks outdoors as well as the new curfew will not be enforced but encouraged.

Northam says many people are ignoring the guidelines, especially in private, social gatherings.

The Fairfax County School Board discussed plans Thursday night for returning kids to the classroom in 2021.

The plan would gradually return students to a part-time hybrid learning model between Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand stressed the plan is still only a draft and not a final decision.

The school system says only 3% of students and staff who returned to school buildings have tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing showed 90% of those positive cases came from community transmission outside the schools.

But the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers says it has observed safety violations in school buildings and that eight in 10 teachers lack confidence in return-to-school plans.

Meanwhile, Loudoun County Schools announced a return to 100% virtual learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 15.

LCPS says local and state health metrics are moving in the wrong direction. It's not clear when students in Loudoun might return to classrooms.

What the Data Shows

The precipitous climb of new cases in our region slowed somewhat on Friday, but the data is still painting a bleak picture overall.

The region reported a total of 5,436 new confirmed cases – the lowest single-day increase in over a week.

D.C. had 259 new cases and one additional death. For the second day in a row, the District’s seven-day average fell. It currently stands at 268.

Maryland recorded 2,616 new cases and 51 deaths. Maryland’s seven-day average also fell by about 200 cases down to 2,754.

Virginia reported 2,561 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional lives lost. The state’s seven-day average continued its week-long rise, coming just shy of 3,000 cases on Friday.

Maryland and Virginia broke new records for hospitalizations on Friday as well, with 1,749 and 1,729 people being treated for the virus, respectively.

D.C. recorded its highest hospitalization count (224) since early June.

Test positivity rates are high throughout the region. In D.C. a weekly average of 5.8% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive. In Maryland it’s up to 7.49% and in Virginia the test positivity is at 10.8%.

Vaccination Plans in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Virginia : The Virginia Department of Health estimates there are up to 500,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the state who are among top-priority for vaccines. The state announced Friday that 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna could arrive by the end of December.



“We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections," Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said.



: The Virginia Department of Health estimates there are up to 500,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the state who are among top-priority for vaccines. The state announced Friday that 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna could arrive by the end of December. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections," Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said. Maryland: Maryland will focus its initial COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital-based health care workers, residents of nursing homes and first responders.



The state is expected to receive 155,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution could begin as early as next week for the Pfizer vaccine and later this month for the Moderna vaccine. That initial figure includes 50,700 Pfizer doses and 104,300 Moderna doses.



Maryland will focus its initial COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital-based health care workers, residents of nursing homes and first responders. The state is expected to receive 155,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and distribution could begin as early as next week for the Pfizer vaccine and later this month for the Moderna vaccine. That initial figure includes 50,700 Pfizer doses and 104,300 Moderna doses. Washington, D.C.: D.C. expects to receive its first 6,825 doses after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and distributed, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt and Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday at a press conference.



It's "impossible to lay out an exact timeline, but the rollout will happen in phases in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.



The very first vaccines will go to health care workers and first responders who come into contact with COVID-19 patients. The stages of vaccination are Phase 1A for about 85,000 health care workers and first responders, then Phase 1B for more than 310,000 essential workers and at-risk residents. During Phase 2, the vaccine will first become available to the general public.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

