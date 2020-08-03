Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on August 3

Isaias, expected to strengthen from a tropical storm to a hurricane, is forecast to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain to the D.C. area from Monday night and throughout Tuesday, which may disrupt efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland and Washington, D.C., have already announced they would suspend testing at community-based sites for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

There are positive signs, however, that the region is slowing a surge of new infections. Seven-day averages of new daily cases are down in the D.C. area.

Still, it's proving difficult to halt spread through the community.

Over the weekend, D.C. health officials urged anyone who attended a Catholic Church on Capitol Hill to quarantine for two weeks after the church's priest tested positive for coronavirus.

What the Data Shows

The number of new coronavirus cases added to official databases each day is declining.

The seven-day average of new daily cases has fallen from last week until today: In D.C. from the mid-70s to 65; in Maryland from the 900s to 895 and in Virginia from 962 from a high of 1,065.

Virginia still added a large number of new cases on Monday, finding 1,278 new COVID-19 infections.

Eight people died from coronavirus, all in Maryland. But the state is touting advances in testing.

Overall, 15.9% of Marylanders have been tested. Only 4.36% percent of tests are coming back positive, signaling that enough people are getting tested.

However, not every district is below the state's goal of a 5% positivity rate. That includes Prince George's County, with a 6.11% rate, and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Charles County and Talbot County.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

