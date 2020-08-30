Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 30

As you consider the remainder of your Sunday and the Labor Day weekend ahead, D.C.’s mayor asks that you consider this before heading to a party: “Do you really have to be there?”

In a tweet Sunday morning, Mayor Muriel Bowser reminded D.C. residents to choose their activities wisely, wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others as the coronavirus continues to spread in the community.

Three questions as you head to that party:



Do you really have to be there?

Did you bring your mask?

Do you really have to be there? pic.twitter.com/OlPx13x7uf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 30, 2020

D.C. reported another 34 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and the death of a 36-year-old man. More than 13,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and at least 606 have died.

Maryland reported another 497 cases and three additional deaths. Virginia reported another 891 cases and one additional death.

Amid these numbers, many students in the D.C. area will go back to school Monday, with all-online learning. The first day of school is Monday in D.C. and Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, among others. Some districts spent the final days handing out laptops and mobile hot spots.

What the Data Shows

For the moment, the numbers are a mixed bag. In D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the daily numbers of new cases and deaths are about steady.

In D.C., community spread remains a problem and many people being diagnosed had no known contact with someone who was quarantined.

Maryland is flagging drops in the percentage of people tested for the virus who test positive.

Today, @MDHealthDept reports 107,791 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.



The statewide positivity rate is now 3.30%.



Maryland has 3,609 deaths, 1,211,447 negative tests and 6,124 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/Zl0qzvcMkq — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) August 30, 2020

Hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest level in the past five months, Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out.

Maryland is reporting a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.30% and a daily positivity rate of 2.51%. Total #COVID19 hospitalizations have dropped to 358, their lowest level in the past five months. pic.twitter.com/NHr0vwyqOF — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 30, 2020

In Virginia, the daily case number has trended upward since Aug. 21.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

