Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 29

Thousands of families in the D.C. area will likely spend part of their weekend preparing to get back to school.

Public school students in Washington, D.C., Prince George's County and Montgomery County and more will go back to school Monday — all virtually.

DCPS will work through the weekend to hand out technology, including laptop and tablets, to students. Parents can contact the schools if they need a device.

School districts have been planning for months on how to recommence learning, but there was confusion in Maryland this week after Gov. Larry Hogan made an announcement.

Maryland school are now authorized by the state to reopen, Hogan said Thursday. Improving coronavirus metrics should drive the decision to return to school buildings, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon said.

Sixteen districts in the state plan to reopen with in-person options, Hogan said.

But in D.C.'s suburbs, school officials were caught off guard by the announcement.

"'Is he crazy?' That was my initial reaction," said Theresa Dudley, president of the Prince George's County teacher's union.

Montgomery County leaders also blasted the last-minute call for reopening.

"We are dismayed and perplexed that Governor Hogan made this announcement just days before students return to school," a joint statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the county council read.

What the Data Shows

The numbers are a mixed bag as we progress toward fall: There are signs that the downturn in cases we've seen during much of August is slowing. But regionally, there aren't clear signs of a surge yet.

Virginia's average case number has trended upward since Aug. 21, however. And the state added 1,177 cases to its dataset on Saturday, the most since Aug. 8.

Average case counts remained stable this past week in D.C., where numbers stayed in the 50s, and Maryland, which stayed between 539-565.

But D.C.'s 74 new cases added Saturday was the highest since Aug. 14.

Unequivocally good news: D.C. is on a four-day streak where no citizens have died from coronavirus, according to the city's numbers.

