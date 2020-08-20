Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 20

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed daily in D.C., Maryland and Virginia has fallen to the lowest point in more than five weeks.

After each area loosened coronavirus restrictions at the end of June, there was a surge of infections that lasted through most of July.

But the trend line shows that the region has had success in reversing that troubling course.

Prince George's County also hit a major milestone: Finally hitting the state's positivity goal of below 5%. For weeks during the spring, Prince George's suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak in the state. It was the last county to reach the positivity goal.

On Thursday, Montgomery County, Maryland, will resume COVID-19 testing via kits it got from the state of Maryland. Testing there was halted last week when the state health department ordered it to stop using saliva tests from the Rockville lab, AdvaGenix.

Here's information on where to get tested in Montgomery County.

What the Data Shows

The data trends show fewer people are catching coronavirus because the seven-day average of new cases continues to slide.

Those numbers have dipped dramatically from last Thursday: Averages declined in D.C. from 72 to 55; in Maryland from 736 to 581 and in Virginia from 1,026 to 837.

D.C. is also reporting progress in successfully quarantining possible coronavirus patients. On Thursday, 7% of new cases were from people already quarantined because of previous contact with a confirmed patient.

It's far short of D.C.'s goal, which is to have 60% of cases diagnosed among people already quarantined. But the number is trending upward.

In Prince George's County, testing hit a significant milestone Thursday. The proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive fell to 4.93%.

The World Health Organization suggests an area record at least 14 days with a positivity rate below 5% before proceeding with reopening, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's office pointed out in a release.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report