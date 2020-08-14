Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 14

Montgomery County is closing all testing sites Friday until further notice after issues were raised by the state with some testing kits.

Anyone who was tested at a county-sponsored clinic in the past two weeks should be retested at another community-based clinic, the county said on its website.

Maryland's department of health raised questions about protocols used with some test kits by AdvaGenix, which uses self-administered kits to collect saliva. These kits account for about 7% of all tests conducted in the county, adding up to hundreds every day.

The county said Thursday that they would temporarily close sites in Germantown, Poolesville, Silver Spring and White Oak

Virginia surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,603, adding 1175 cases in one day.

Maryland is on it's fourth straight day of decline in hospitalizations. A total of 457 people are currently hospitalized in the state for COVID-19.

Both Virginia and D.C. remain stable when it comes to hospitalizations.

The monumental decision made by the Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon to postpone its fall football season was a blow to the hopes of coaches, players and fans in College Park. Read more.

Many Maryland students will start the school year entirely online as the coronavirus pandemic continues — but local PTAs must meet in person, the state PTA says. Read more.

The Fauquier County School Board voted Monday to switch to virtual-only instruction two weeks before students were expected to return to the classroom. Read more.

New research by Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., found racial disparities in how the coronavirus affects children. Read more.

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

