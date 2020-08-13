Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 13

Metro services will resume to pre-pandemic levels, restoring metrorail and bus services that have been limited or completely shut down.

General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said the changes were possible because of funding received through federal aid from the CARES Act. Weekday rail trips will nearly double and bus service will go back to 75% during the week.

All riders on all Metro services are reminded that masks are required.

What the Data Shows

Both Maryland and Virginia are fast approaching 100,000 cases.

Northern Virginia is seeing a slow but steady upward trend in the 7-day average for cases. It's at 309, up from 251 average daily cases on August 1.

Overall, D.C. added 65 news cases to it's total Thursday. Maryland saw and additional 776 and Virginia had 1054 more.

There were a total 20 deaths reported Thursday. D.C. had one, Maryland had nine and Virginia had 10.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

The monumental decision made by the Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon to postpone its fall football season was a blow to the hopes of coaches, players and fans in College Park. Read more.

Many Maryland students will start the school year entirely online as the coronavirus pandemic continues — but local PTAs must meet in person, the state PTA says. Read more.

The Fauquier County School Board voted Monday to switch to virtual-only instruction two weeks before students were expected to return to the classroom. Read more.

New research by Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., found racial disparities in how the coronavirus affects children. Read more.

Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. Read more.

A group of frontline employees and union leaders at the Washington DC VA Medical Center said the agency is not ensuring workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 are given work leave to prevent the further spread of the virus. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report