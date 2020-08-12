Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 12

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday they will play home games without fans during the 2020 season. "We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the wellbeing of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season," Dan Snyder said in a statement.

Fairfax County Public Schools will continue to provide "grab-and-go" meals for those in need through the upcoming school year. Families are asked to complete an online meal request form by Aug. 17.

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the relaunch of the D.C. Mortgage Assistance Program to help homeowners affected by the pandemic. Qualified borrowers can receive a loan of up to $5,000 monthly toward their mortgage for up to six months.

In case you missed it: The District updated the list of states that are considered high risk. People traveling from Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota must now quarantine for two weeks when they arrive to D.C. States that were removed from the updated list include Delaware, Ohio and Washington.

What the Data Shows

The region reported low single-day increases Wednesday. The District reported 63 new cases, Maryland reported 541, and Virginia reported 662 new cases.

Seven deaths were reported in Maryland, and six in Virginia.

Hospitalizations are down in Maryland: 488 people are currently hospitalized, a drop from 535 last week.

Maryland's seven-day average of new cases decreased to 708 on Wednesday. D.C.'s head fairly steady since Tuesday, creeping up only slightly to 74, an increase of two cases. Virginia's average of new cases is at 986, fairly level.

Both D.C. and Maryland have a fairly good positivity rate, 3.4% in D.C. and 3.61% in Maryland. In Virginia, the positivity rate is 7.3%.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

The monumental decision made by the Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon to postpone its fall football season was a blow to the hopes of coaches, players and fans in College Park. Read more.

Many Maryland students will start the school year entirely online as the coronavirus pandemic continues — but local PTAs must meet in person, the state PTA says. Read more.

The Fauquier County School Board voted Monday to switch to virtual-only instruction two weeks before students were expected to return to the classroom. Read more.

New research by Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., found racial disparities in how the coronavirus affects children. Read more.

Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. Read more.

A group of frontline employees and union leaders at the Washington DC VA Medical Center said the agency is not ensuring workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 are given work leave to prevent the further spread of the virus. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report