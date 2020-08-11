Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Aug. 11

Fairfax County Public Schools will continue to provide "grab-and-go" meals for those in need through the upcoming school year. Families are asked to complete an online meal request form by Aug. 17.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the relaunch of the D.C. Mortgage Assistance Program to help homeowners affected by the pandemic. Qualified borrowers can receive a loan of up to $5,000 monthly toward their mortgage for up to six months.

The Fauquier County School Board voted Monday to switch to virtual-only instruction two weeks before students were expected to return to the classroom.

In case you missed it: The District updated the list of states that are considered high risk. People traveling from Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota must now quarantine for two weeks when they arrive to D.C. States that were removed from the updated list include Delaware, Ohio and Washington.

The University of Maryland is set to begin the semester as scheduled on Aug. 31 but will delay undergraduate in-person instruction until Sept. 14 due to the high positivity rate in Prince George's County, UMD President Darryll J. Pines announced Monday.

George Washington University also announced limited access to campus for the coming fall to only those who have "special permission" to be on campus, Scott Burnotes, GW's Vice President for the Division of Safety and Facilities wrote in an email to the GW community Monday.

What the Data Shows

Since Friday, Virginia has had more cases than Maryland for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. However, daily hospitalizations have plateaued in both states. For the past week, they've remained in the upper 800s in Virginia and in the mid 500s in Maryland. In D.C., 83 people are hospitalized as of Tuesday, down from 97 last week.

Maryland's daily new cases are still decreasing, with its seven-day average of new cases at 713 on Tuesday. D.C.'s average new cases has leveled off. It's at 72 cases Tuesday. Virginia's average of new cases is at 998, fairly level.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 1,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Many Maryland students will start the school year entirely online as the coronavirus pandemic continues — but local PTAs must meet in person, the state PTA says.

New research by Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., found racial disparities in how the coronavirus affects children. Read more.

Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. Read more.

A group of frontline employees and union leaders at the Washington DC VA Medical Center said the agency is not ensuring workers potentially exposed to COVID-19 are given work leave to prevent the further spread of the virus. Read more.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report