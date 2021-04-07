Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 7

What the Data Shows

The D.C. area is in a race between vaccinations and growing infection numbers: New coronavirus infections are trending upward, particularly in Maryland.

In Maryland and Virginia, about one in every three residents have gotten at least one shot. In D.C., the latest figures put the proportion partially or fully vaccinated just under one-fourth.

Maryland counted 1,417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the largest jumps since early February.

The seven-day average of cases continued its steady incline, reaching 1,312. More than 9,100 Marylanders got positive coronavirus test results this week.

The increased case numbers are leading to more hospitalizations, with 1,200 COVID-19 patients being treated in Maryland.

Nearly a third (31.9%) of Marylanders have gotten at least one dose and 17% have gotten two. Another 1.7% of people have gotten the single-dose shot.

D.C. added 94 new cases, which is fairly low compared to recent weeks. The weekly average fell to 116. Hospitalizations went up, but are still down from last month’s average.

About 129,000 D.C. residents and essential workers are fully vaccinated, at more than 222,800 have gotten at least one dose.

Virginia counted 1,057 new cases and the weekly average grew by 83 cases to 1,026. Hospitalizations are a figure to watch: They have been increasing so far this month and on Wednesday reached 905.

About a third of residents (33.6%) have received one dose and 18.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

