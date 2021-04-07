coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 7

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

The D.C. area is in a race between vaccinations and growing infection numbers: New coronavirus infections are trending upward, particularly in Maryland.

In Maryland and Virginia, about one in every three residents have gotten at least one shot. In D.C., the latest figures put the proportion partially or fully vaccinated just under one-fourth.

Maryland counted 1,417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the largest jumps since early February.

The seven-day average of cases continued its steady incline, reaching 1,312. More than 9,100 Marylanders got positive coronavirus test results this week.

The increased case numbers are leading to more hospitalizations, with 1,200 COVID-19 patients being treated in Maryland.

Nearly a third (31.9%) of Marylanders have gotten at least one dose and 17% have gotten two. Another 1.7% of people have gotten the single-dose shot.

D.C. added 94 new cases, which is fairly low compared to recent weeks. The weekly average fell to 116. Hospitalizations went up, but are still down from last month’s average.

About 129,000 D.C. residents and essential workers are fully vaccinated, at more than 222,800 have gotten at least one dose.

Virginia counted 1,057 new cases and the weekly average grew by 83 cases to 1,026. Hospitalizations are a figure to watch: They have been increasing so far this month and on Wednesday reached 905.

About a third of residents (33.6%) have received one dose and 18.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus News

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
