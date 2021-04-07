Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 7

What the Data Shows
The D.C. area is in a race between vaccinations and growing infection numbers: New coronavirus infections are trending upward, particularly in Maryland.
In Maryland and Virginia, about one in every three residents have gotten at least one shot. In D.C., the latest figures put the proportion partially or fully vaccinated just under one-fourth.
Maryland counted 1,417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the largest jumps since early February.
The seven-day average of cases continued its steady incline, reaching 1,312. More than 9,100 Marylanders got positive coronavirus test results this week.
The increased case numbers are leading to more hospitalizations, with 1,200 COVID-19 patients being treated in Maryland.
Nearly a third (31.9%) of Marylanders have gotten at least one dose and 17% have gotten two. Another 1.7% of people have gotten the single-dose shot.
D.C. added 94 new cases, which is fairly low compared to recent weeks. The weekly average fell to 116. Hospitalizations went up, but are still down from last month’s average.
About 129,000 D.C. residents and essential workers are fully vaccinated, at more than 222,800 have gotten at least one dose.
Virginia counted 1,057 new cases and the weekly average grew by 83 cases to 1,026. Hospitalizations are a figure to watch: They have been increasing so far this month and on Wednesday reached 905.
About a third of residents (33.6%) have received one dose and 18.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
- Fairfax County vaccine registration is now open for all essential workers in Phase 1c, including media workers, hairstylists, barbers and information technology workers. See specific category details here.
- A new mass vaccination site opening Wednesday at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County will offer shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- All D.C. residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 19, the mayor announced.
- In President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $5 billion are earmarked for Black farmers impacted by decades of discrimination made worse during the pandemic.
- Fairfax County Public Schools began to expand its in-person learning on Tuesday to four days a week for students who are struggling the most, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said.
- The Alexandria Health Department is now scheduling vaccine appointments for frontline essential workers in Phase 1c, the city announced Monday.
- Maryland has identified at least seven variants of COVID-19 circulating through the state, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “increasingly concerned” about them.
- In Maryland, anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- The Maryland company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.