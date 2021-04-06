Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 6

What the Data Shows
D.C. announced on Tuesday an additional 122 cases of COVID-19. Two more residents died of the virus. About 23% of residents were at least partially vaccinated; about 12% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced another 867 cases of the virus. Fifteen more people with COVID-19 died. About 31% of Maryland’s population had their first dose of the vaccine; about 17% had their second dose, and about 1.6% had the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 1,113 more cases of COVID-19. Another 17 people died. About 33% of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine; about 18% of people were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
- D.C. residents ages 16 and older may pre-register for vaccines at the new FEMA site opening April 7 at the Greenbelt Metro station, D.C. Council member Charles Allen announced Monday on Twitter. Go online here to create an account.
- The Alexandria Health Department is now scheduling vaccine appointments for frontline essential workers in Phase 1c, the city announced Monday.
- Fairfax County vaccine registration is now open for some frontline essential workers in Phase 1c, the county said Monday. See specific category details here.
- After the Nationals' opening series against the New York Mets was postponed last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Major League Baseball announced the Nats will start their season Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.
- Maryland has identified at least seven variants of COVID-19 circulating through the state, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “increasingly concerned” about them.
- In Maryland, anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- The Maryland company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.