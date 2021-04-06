Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 6

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Tuesday an additional 122 cases of COVID-19. Two more residents died of the virus. About 23% of residents were at least partially vaccinated; about 12% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced another 867 cases of the virus. Fifteen more people with COVID-19 died. About 31% of Maryland’s population had their first dose of the vaccine; about 17% had their second dose, and about 1.6% had the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 1,113 more cases of COVID-19. Another 17 people died. About 33% of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine; about 18% of people were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

