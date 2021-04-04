Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 4

Christians in the D.C. area and worldwide celebrated a second Easter Sunday marked by pandemic precautions.
Mass was held with social distancing precautions at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. On the National Mall, Passion City Church held an outdoor service.
What the Data Shows
A growing number of residents of the D.C. area are vaccinated — but virus cases and deaths continue.
D.C. announced on Sunday an additional 105 cases of the virus. No additional residents died of COVID-19. About 19% of residents were at least partially vaccinated; about 10% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced another 1,669 cases of the virus. Eight more people with COVID-19 died. About 31% of Maryland’s population had their first dose of the vaccine; about 17% had their second dose, and about 1.5% had the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 934 more cases of COVID-19. Another 40 people died. About 32% of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine; about 18% of people were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
- Prince George's County is set to get another new mass vaccination site, at the Greenbelt Metro Station. It's scheduled to open Wednesday.
- Maryland has identified at least seven variants of COVID-19 circulating through the state, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “increasingly concerned” about them.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- The Nationals were gearing up to face the New York Mets on Thursday evening in front of fans for the first time since their 2019 season that ended with a World Series win. But the game was postponed after a player's positive COVID-19 test.
- The Maryland company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.
- Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate has more than doubled, sparking fears of a fourth wave even as more residents get vaccinated.
- One of the largest concert promoters in the area is using a truck that once sold tickets to collect donations of food.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.