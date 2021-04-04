Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 4

Christians in the D.C. area and worldwide celebrated a second Easter Sunday marked by pandemic precautions.

Mass was held with social distancing precautions at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. On the National Mall, Passion City Church held an outdoor service.

What the Data Shows

A growing number of residents of the D.C. area are vaccinated — but virus cases and deaths continue.

D.C. announced on Sunday an additional 105 cases of the virus. No additional residents died of COVID-19. About 19% of residents were at least partially vaccinated; about 10% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced another 1,669 cases of the virus. Eight more people with COVID-19 died. About 31% of Maryland’s population had their first dose of the vaccine; about 17% had their second dose, and about 1.5% had the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 934 more cases of COVID-19. Another 40 people died. About 32% of the population had at least one dose of the vaccine; about 18% of people were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

