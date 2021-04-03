Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 3

What the Data Shows

After some troubling rises in the COVID-19 case numbers this week, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each reported lower case numbers.

Maryland, which has been documenting a surge for weeks, reported 1,275 new cases on Saturday. Twenty-three more residents died of COVID-19. The weekly average of new cases fell by 13 cases, to 1,279.

Over 40% of adult Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose. Among people 65 and older, it’s 76.2%. Gov. Larry Hogan said Saturday that the state is averaging more than 60,000 vaccinations a day.

Virginia reported 1,060 cases on Saturday and eight more deaths. Intensive care unit capacity is at 76%, not counting surge beds. The weekly average of new cases fell by 49 cases, to 957.

About 31% of Virginia residents have gotten a vaccine dose and 17% are fully vaccinated.

D.C. reported 125 new cases on Saturday and one more death. Hospitalized COVID patients number 135, and hospital utilization is about 80%. The weekly average of new cases fell by 14 cases, to 126.

Almost 20% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and the District is closing in on 10% fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures released on March 26.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

