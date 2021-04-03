Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 3

What the Data Shows
After some troubling rises in the COVID-19 case numbers this week, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each reported lower case numbers.
Maryland, which has been documenting a surge for weeks, reported 1,275 new cases on Saturday. Twenty-three more residents died of COVID-19. The weekly average of new cases fell by 13 cases, to 1,279.
Over 40% of adult Marylanders have received at least one vaccine dose. Among people 65 and older, it’s 76.2%. Gov. Larry Hogan said Saturday that the state is averaging more than 60,000 vaccinations a day.
Virginia reported 1,060 cases on Saturday and eight more deaths. Intensive care unit capacity is at 76%, not counting surge beds. The weekly average of new cases fell by 49 cases, to 957.
About 31% of Virginia residents have gotten a vaccine dose and 17% are fully vaccinated.
D.C. reported 125 new cases on Saturday and one more death. Hospitalized COVID patients number 135, and hospital utilization is about 80%. The weekly average of new cases fell by 14 cases, to 126.
Almost 20% of D.C. residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and the District is closing in on 10% fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures released on March 26.
Local Coronavirus News
- Prince George's County is set to get another new mass vaccination site, at the Greenbelt Metro Station. It's scheduled to open Wednesday.
- Maryland has identified at least seven variants of COVID-19 circulating through the state, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “increasingly concerned” about them.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- The Nationals were gearing up to face the New York Mets on Thursday evening in front of fans for the first time since their 2019 season that ended with a World Series win. But the game was postponed after a player's positive COVID-19 test.
- The Maryland-based company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.
- Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate has more than doubled, growing fears of a fourth wave even as more residents get vaccinated.
- One of the largest concert promoters in the area is using its truck that once sold tickets to collect donations of food.
- This year's White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.
- More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
- Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.