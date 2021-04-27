Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 27

What the Data Shows

The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed daily in D.C., Maryland and Virginia has markedly improved in the past week, indicating a shift in the fight against the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases, which shows the mean number of COVID-19 diagnoses in each of the past seven days, has been trending downward since mid-April.

The data is now clearly showing that Maryland is turning around its case surge. The state’s weekly case average is at 987, down from 1,287 one week ago.

First doses of vaccines have been administered to 42% of Maryland residents and nearly 3% have gotten the single-dose shot. However, disparities persist between counties. Montgomery County reports 48% of residents have at least one dose; in Prince George’s, it’s about 34%.

D.C.’s weekly case average has fallen to 86, compared to 120 a week ago. The District counted 93 more cases on Tuesday, and one person died.

One-third of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, and one in five residents is fully vaccinated, as of Friday’s data.

Virginia had not updated its daily COVID-19 case data before this article was prepared.

Virginia says 43% of residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 29% are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have also fallen in D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the past week.

