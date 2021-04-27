coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 27

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

The number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed daily in D.C., Maryland and Virginia has markedly improved in the past week, indicating a shift in the fight against the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases, which shows the mean number of COVID-19 diagnoses in each of the past seven days, has been trending downward since mid-April.

The data is now clearly showing that Maryland is turning around its case surge. The state’s weekly case average is at 987, down from 1,287 one week ago.

First doses of vaccines have been administered to 42% of Maryland residents and nearly 3% have gotten the single-dose shot. However, disparities persist between counties. Montgomery County reports 48% of residents have at least one dose; in Prince George’s, it’s about 34%.

D.C.’s weekly case average has fallen to 86, compared to 120 a week ago. The District counted 93 more cases on Tuesday, and one person died.

One-third of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, and one in five residents is fully vaccinated, as of Friday’s data.

Virginia had not updated its daily COVID-19 case data before this article was prepared.

Virginia says 43% of residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 29% are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have also fallen in D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the past week.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
