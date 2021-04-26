Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 26

What the Data Shows
On Monday, the District of Columbia announced 55 more COVID-19 cases. No additional residents died of the virus.
Thirty-four percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated. About 20% are fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced 557 more cases of the virus. Eight more people died.
About 42% of Maryland's population has received their first vaccine dose. About 28% received their second dose. And about 3% had received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 599 more cases of the virus. Eighteen more people died.
About 43% of the population had received at least their first vaccine dose. About 29% of the population was fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- D.C. will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday, May 1, use walk-up vaccination sites and discontinue use of its vaccine preregistration system, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. District residents and workers will be able to go to 11 high-capacity vaccination sites without needing an appointment for their first dose.
- In an official opinion issued Monday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that Virginia colleges and universities have the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
- Maryland and Virginia health officials told providers to resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.
- The National Zoo and seven other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen in May. Here's how to plan your visit.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that he would further loosen coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and social gatherings in mid-May. Here's what to know.
- As the District continues to vaccinate its residents, DC Health is aiming to reach Asian Americans through its Faith in Vaccine program.
- A Maryland biotech company developed a test to help predict how sick you may get from COVID-19. The company is awaiting FDA emergency use approval.
- Virginia has a new mass vaccination site at Tysons Corner Center. Here's how to look for an appointment to get your shot there.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland are offering a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- A mass vaccination site is open at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County. It offers shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.