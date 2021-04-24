Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 24

What the Data Shows
Maryland announced another 1,196 cases of the virus. Fifteen more people died.
Nearly 41% of Maryland residents received their first vaccine dose, about 26% received their second dose and about 3% had the single-dose shot.
D.C. announced on Saturday 78 more cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths. Thirty percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, and about 16% are fully vaccinated.
Virginia announced 772 more cases of COVID-19. Nine more people died of the virus. About 42% of the population received at least one vaccine dose, and about 28% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland and Virginia health officials have told providers to resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.
- The National Zoo and seven other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen in May. Here's how to plan your visit.
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that he would be further loosening coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and social gatherings in mid-May. Here's what to know.
- As the District continues to vaccinate its residents, DC Health is reaching the Asian American community through its Faith in Vaccine program.
- One Arena is welcomed more than 2,000 fans for the Wizards game on Wednesday night.
- A Maryland biotech company developed a test to help predict how sick you can get from COVID-19. The company is awaiting FDA emergency use approval.
- Virginia has a new mass vaccination site at Tysons Corner Center. Here's how to look for an appointment to get your shot there.
- The George Washington University became the latest local college to require vaccinations for students, faculty and staff before being on campus this fall.
- Virginia opened vaccinations to residents age 16 and older Sunday. The commonwealth will continue to prioritize people who were eligible for vaccines in Phase 1, including healthcare personnel, residents of long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers, those age 65 and older, and more. Here's information on how to get one.
- D.C. opened walk-up vaccination sites for residents age 65 and older.
- Business owners in Alexandria, Virginia, teamed up with a pharmacy and the health department to bring a vaccine clinic to their employees.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into the March death of a Virginia woman as part of its investigation into the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
- Maryland, D.C. and Virginia each canceled Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in use of the shot after six women reported rare blood cots.
- The Washington Nationals and DC United are allowed to increase capacity at home games from 10% to 25%. Monumental Sports will also allow 10% capacity for Capitals and Wizards home games.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland are offering a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- A new mass vaccination site is open at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County. It offers shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
How to Stay Safe
