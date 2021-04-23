coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 23

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Friday 101 more cases of COVID-19. One more person with the virus died. Thirty percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, and about 16% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced another 1,163 cases of the virus. Eight more people died. COVID-19 has killed a total of 8,447 Maryland residents.

About 41% of Maryland residents received their first vaccine dose, about 26% received their second dose and about 3% had the single-dose shot.

Virginia announced 1,042 more cases of COVID-19. Thirteen more people died of the virus. About 42% of the population received at least one vaccine dose, and about 27% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
