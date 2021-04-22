Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 22

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced on Thursday 99 more cases of COVID-19. One more person with the virus died: a 39-year-old woman. COVID-19 has killed a total of 1,098 D.C. residents.

Thirty percent of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, and about 16% are fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced another 1,203 cases of the virus. Twenty more people died. COVID-19 has killed a total of 8,439 Maryland residents.

About 40% of Maryland residents received their first vaccine dose, about 26% received their second dose and about 3% had the single-dose shot.

Virginia announced 801 more cases of COVID-19. Ten more people died of the virus. A total of 8,941 Virginia residents have died of COVID-19. About 41% of the population received at least one vaccine dose, and about 26% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

As the District continues to vaccinate its residents, DC Health is reaching the Asian American community through its Faith in Vaccine program.

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

