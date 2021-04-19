Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 19

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced 78 more cases of COVID-19 and reported no deaths on Monday. About 30% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated; about 16% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 631 more cases of the virus. Eleven more people with the virus died. About 38% percent of the population had received their first vaccine dose, and about 24% had received their second dose. About 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 682 more cases of COVID-19. Eleven more people with the virus died. About 40% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose; about 25% were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

