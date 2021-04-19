Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 19

What the Data Shows
D.C. announced 78 more cases of COVID-19 and reported no deaths on Monday. About 30% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated; about 16% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced 631 more cases of the virus. Eleven more people with the virus died. About 38% percent of the population had received their first vaccine dose, and about 24% had received their second dose. About 3% received the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 682 more cases of COVID-19. Eleven more people with the virus died. About 40% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose; about 25% were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- The George Washington University became the latest local college to require vaccinations for students, faculty and staff before being on campus this fall. Any vaccine authorized for use in the U.S. will be accepted, the university said Monday. Georgetown and American universities previously announced vaccine requirements for students for the fall semester.
- Virginia opened vaccinations to residents age 16 and older Sunday. The commonwealth will continue to prioritize people who were eligible for vaccines in Phase 1, including healthcare personnel, residents of long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers, those age 65 and older, and more. Here's information on how to get one.
- D.C. opened walk-up vaccination sites for residents age 65 and older.
- The Virginia Department of Health says the first cases of the so-called Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in two samples from residents.
- One of D.C.'s largest music venues reopened for the first time in more than a year, but as a pop-up vaccine clinic.
- Business owners in Alexandria, Virginia, teamed up with a pharmacy and the health department to bring a vaccine clinic to their employees.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into the March death of a Virginia woman as part of its investigation into the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
- Maryland, D.C. and Virginia each canceled Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in use of the shot after six women reported rare blood cots.
- The Washington Nationals and DC United are allowed to increase capacity at home games from 10% to 25%. Monumental Sports will also allow 10% capacity for Capitals and Wizards home games.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland are offering a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- A new mass vaccination site is open at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County. It offers shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.