Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 18

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced 83 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One more person with the virus died. About 26% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 15% were fully vaccinated. 

Maryland announced 1,169 more cases of the virus. Seventeen more people with the virus died. About 38% percent of the population had received their first vaccine dose. About 24% had received their second dose. About 3% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 942 more cases of COVID-19. Seventeen more people with the virus died. About 40% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose. About 25% were fully vaccinated. 

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
