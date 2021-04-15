coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 15

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia are speeding ahead with vaccinations: More than a third of residents have received at least one dose, compared to about a quarter of D.C. residents.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

D.C. counted 106 new cases on Thursday and two more residents died. The average number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 each of the past seven days is 117, down from yesterday.

covid-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Allows Time to Investigate Rare Clot Cases

coronavirus

Daily U.S. Covid Cases Remain Above 70,000 Amid Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause

Current hospitalizations fell to 122.

D.C. had administered more than 387,000 vaccinations, with 26.2% of residents partially or fully vaccinated as of April 9.

Maryland counted 1,444 new cases on Thursday and 19 residents died. The seven-day average grew to 1,425.

Hospitalizations continued growing to 1,244 — the highest number since February.

Just over 36% of Marylanders have been partially or fully vaccinated.

Virginia’s cases grew by 1,032 and 21 more residents died. The seven-day average fell by 66 cases to 1,032. Currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients number 906, fewer than yesterday.

Nearly 38% of Virginians have received at least one vaccine dose.

Colleges and universities must decided whether to require students get vaccinated. News4's Darcy Spencer reports on decisions being made locally.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

coronavirus Feb 14

CDC Director Warns States Against Dropping Mask Mandates Amid Concern About Covid Mutations

coronavirus Mar 10

A Year After the Pandemic Struck, the U.S. Economy Is Still Struggling But Coming Around Quickly

coronavirus Mar 10

Covid Relief Bill Changes Tax Rules Midseason. What to Know About Filing an Amended Return

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus DMV Daily UpdatecoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus in DC Area
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us