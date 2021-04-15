Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 15

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia are speeding ahead with vaccinations: More than a third of residents have received at least one dose, compared to about a quarter of D.C. residents.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

D.C. counted 106 new cases on Thursday and two more residents died. The average number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 each of the past seven days is 117, down from yesterday.

Current hospitalizations fell to 122.

D.C. had administered more than 387,000 vaccinations, with 26.2% of residents partially or fully vaccinated as of April 9.

Maryland counted 1,444 new cases on Thursday and 19 residents died. The seven-day average grew to 1,425.

Hospitalizations continued growing to 1,244 — the highest number since February.

Just over 36% of Marylanders have been partially or fully vaccinated.

Virginia’s cases grew by 1,032 and 21 more residents died. The seven-day average fell by 66 cases to 1,032. Currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients number 906, fewer than yesterday.

Nearly 38% of Virginians have received at least one vaccine dose.

Colleges and universities must decided whether to require students get vaccinated. News4's Darcy Spencer reports on decisions being made locally.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: