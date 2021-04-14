Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 14

What the Data Shows

Maryland and Virginia are reporting an upward trend in COVID-19 cases this month, while D.C.’s numbers have been improving.

Maryland’s cases have been climbing since early March. Between March 14 and Wednesday, the seven-day weekly average of new cases has grown from 752 to 1,404.

Hospitalizations have also been high, and 1,236 Marylanders are currently being treated for COVID-19.

Gov. Larry Hogan says more than half of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 80% of seniors have gotten shots.

Virginia has documented more fluctuations in their average case numbers, but for the past week, more than a thousand residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 daily on average. On Wednesday, the weekly average is at 1,098.

More Virginia residents with COVID-19 are also being treated in hospitals, totaling 926.

D.C. reported the city’s largest one-day jump in cases so far this month on Wednesday, 193. The seven-day average grew to 126 and the number of residents hospitalized fell to 135.

After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused on Tuesday over safety concerns, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that rather than being proof of a rushed or inadequate vaccination program, the FDA and CDC response proves the system is working effectively. In response to potential rises in vaccine hesitancy, Fauci said, “The fact that after the [emergency use authorization], we have continued to follow very carefully any possibility of adverse events… should reinforce in those individuals how we take safety so seriously.”

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

