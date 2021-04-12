Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 12

What the Data Shows
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in D.C. and Maryland on Monday. Here’s where we stand in fighting the virus around the area.
D.C. announced 73 more cases of the virus and the deaths of three more people. More people were hospitalized. About 26% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 15% were fully vaccinated.
Maryland announced 985 more cases of the virus. Fifteen more people died. Fewer people were hospitalized. About 34% of the Maryland population had their first vaccine dose. About 20% had their second dose. About 3% had the single-dose vaccine.
Virginia announced 996 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 14 more people. Fewer people were hospitalized. About 37% of Virginians were vaccinated with at least one dose. Twenty-one percent were fully vaccinated.
Local Coronavirus News
The District reached an important milestone Monday: Everyone age 16 or older is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. This is happening one week earlier than planned, a sign that the rollout in our region is beginning to pick up.
You will have to pre-register on the District's website. When an appointment becomes available, you will receive an invite via email. Officials say they will continue to prioritize senior citizens and residents of zip codes with lower rates of the vaccine.
In Maryland, anyone age 16 and older is already eligible for the vaccine at mass vaccine sites. Here's how to sign up. As of Monday, they are now eligible through all providers.
Virginia will also soon reach that milestone. The state will open up its eligibility on April 18.
President Joe Biden has set April 19 as the goal for everyone age 16 or older to be eligible for the vaccine across the country.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Production problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will mean a huge drop-off in deliveries to Virginia. The state will only get 14,800 this week, down from 124,000 last week.
- The Washington Nationals and DC United are allowed to increase capacity at home games from 10% to 25%. Monumental Sports will also allow 10% capacity for Capitals and Wizards home games.
- D.C.'s new high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination site is open at Arena Stage.
- The National Independence Day Parade has been canceled for 2021, the National Park Service announced, citing "logistics and planning limitations."
- The Virginia Employment Commission says that jobless workers collecting unemployment compensation will soon have to look for jobs again to receive benefits.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland are offering a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- Fairfax County vaccine registration is open for all essential workers in Phase 1c, including media workers, hairstylists, barbers and information technology workers. See specific category details here.
- A new mass vaccination site opened last week at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County. It offers shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- In President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $5 billion are earmarked for Black farmers impacted by decades of discrimination made worse during the pandemic.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.