Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 12

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in D.C. and Maryland on Monday. Here’s where we stand in fighting the virus around the area.

D.C. announced 73 more cases of the virus and the deaths of three more people. More people were hospitalized. About 26% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 15% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 985 more cases of the virus. Fifteen more people died. Fewer people were hospitalized. About 34% of the Maryland population had their first vaccine dose. About 20% had their second dose. About 3% had the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 996 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 14 more people. Fewer people were hospitalized. About 37% of Virginians were vaccinated with at least one dose. Twenty-one percent were fully vaccinated.

The District reached an important milestone Monday: Everyone age 16 or older is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. This is happening one week earlier than planned, a sign that the rollout in our region is beginning to pick up.

You will have to pre-register on the District's website. When an appointment becomes available, you will receive an invite via email. Officials say they will continue to prioritize senior citizens and residents of zip codes with lower rates of the vaccine.

In Maryland, anyone age 16 and older is already eligible for the vaccine at mass vaccine sites. Here's how to sign up. As of Monday, they are now eligible through all providers.

Virginia will also soon reach that milestone. The state will open up its eligibility on April 18.

President Joe Biden has set April 19 as the goal for everyone age 16 or older to be eligible for the vaccine across the country.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

