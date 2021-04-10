Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 10

What the Data Shows

Virginia reported 1,247 new cases on Saturday, bringing the weekly average up by 27 to 1,085.

A fifth of residents are fully vaccinated and 35.6% of residents have received at least one dose.

Maryland reported 1,584 new cases. In the past week, an average of 1,370 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 every day — a clear sign the surge isn’t slowing yet.

About 19.5% of residents have gotten two doses of the vaccine and 2.3% received the single-dose shot. One-third of residents have at least gotten one dose.

The District reported 128 new cases and the weekly average remained steady. D.C. last updated its vaccination numbers on April 2. Hospitalizations were steady in the region.

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

