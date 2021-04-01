Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 1

What the Data Shows

Weekly COVID-19 case averages are up in D.C., Maryland and Virginia amid concerns that a fourth wave of infections is rising up along with vaccine numbers.

Maryland counted 1,584 new cases Thursday — the highest one-day number since Jan. 30. The weekly case average increased by 29 to 1,278. That’s the highest it’s been since early February.

D.C. counted 143 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and the weekly case average rose by 10 to 141.

Virginia added 1,262 cases and the weekly case average jumped the most, by 45, to 1,022.

Local Coronavirus News

Hundreds of Variant Cases a Concern in Maryland

Maryland has identified at least seven variants of COVID-19 circulating through the state, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he is “increasingly concerned” about them.

More than 600 such cases have recently been identified in Maryland. Most — about 86% — are the B117 COVID-19 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom. Others include the New York, South Africa and California variants plus two tied to Brazil.

“These variants are driving an increase in infections and hospitalizations, particularly among younger people,” he said.

Baltimore city and county have bore the brunt of these variants, Hogan said.

“We are quite literally in a race between these variants and the vaccines,” Hogan said.

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

