Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 16

What the Data Shows

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to generally slide in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, although case numbers were elevated Tuesday and hospitalizations went back up.

Virginia and Maryland’s seven-day average counts of new cases were the same on Tuesday, at 864, after months of Virginia reporting much higher numbers. Virginia is the larger state, and the falling numbers indicate some success in slowing the virus’ spread.

In Virginia, 843 more people tested positive for COVID-19, but the weekly average of cases declined by 186. After falling steadily since March 3, current hospitalizations went back up to 855. Another 157 COVID-19 patients were reported hospitalized in the commonwealth, an above-average increase.

In Maryland, and the seven-day average of cases rose by 47 after the state counted 843 new coronavirus cases. Hospitalizations rose from 774 to 805 during the past day.

In D.C., the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases fell by 56, reaching 117. No residents died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations grew by seven to 158.

Mass Vaccination Site Planned in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s first mass vaccination site is planned for the Montgomery College campus in Germantown, officials said Tuesday.

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said the plan is to provide up to 3,000 doses a day.

The state, county and Holy Cross Health are involved in the logistics, council member Evan Glass said.

Montgomery is the state’s most populous county and lawmakers have been seeking to get a mass vaccination site there for weeks.

Moderna says it is studying its coronavirus vaccine in children ages six months to 11 years old.

“The squeaky wheel finally gets some oil,” Hucker tweeted on Tuesday.

In March, U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone wrote Gov. Larry Hogan requesting a site there.

“Beyond the sheer numbers of people involved, a mass vaccination site in Montgomery County would clearly promote your administration’s goal of ensuring equitable vaccine distribution to vulnerable communities,” the letter read.

To preregister for vaccine appointments in Maryland, go online at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Prince William County to Get Mass Vaccination Site

Prince William County is also finalizing plans for a mass vaccination site at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge.

The site is set to open next week and have a capacity of 3,000 shots a day, The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health said in a joint press release.

Shots will be given by appointment only. To get an appointment, you must preregister using the vaccinate.virginia.gov website or the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

The state will contact you when it’s time to book an appointment.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: