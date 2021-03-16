Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 16

What the Data Shows
Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to generally slide in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, although case numbers were elevated Tuesday and hospitalizations went back up.
Virginia and Maryland’s seven-day average counts of new cases were the same on Tuesday, at 864, after months of Virginia reporting much higher numbers. Virginia is the larger state, and the falling numbers indicate some success in slowing the virus’ spread.
In Virginia, 843 more people tested positive for COVID-19, but the weekly average of cases declined by 186. After falling steadily since March 3, current hospitalizations went back up to 855. Another 157 COVID-19 patients were reported hospitalized in the commonwealth, an above-average increase.
In Maryland, and the seven-day average of cases rose by 47 after the state counted 843 new coronavirus cases. Hospitalizations rose from 774 to 805 during the past day.
In D.C., the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases fell by 56, reaching 117. No residents died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations grew by seven to 158.
Local Coronavirus News
Mass Vaccination Site Planned in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s first mass vaccination site is planned for the Montgomery College campus in Germantown, officials said Tuesday.
Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker said the plan is to provide up to 3,000 doses a day.
The state, county and Holy Cross Health are involved in the logistics, council member Evan Glass said.
Montgomery is the state’s most populous county and lawmakers have been seeking to get a mass vaccination site there for weeks.
“The squeaky wheel finally gets some oil,” Hucker tweeted on Tuesday.
In March, U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone wrote Gov. Larry Hogan requesting a site there.
“Beyond the sheer numbers of people involved, a mass vaccination site in Montgomery County would clearly promote your administration’s goal of ensuring equitable vaccine distribution to vulnerable communities,” the letter read.
To preregister for vaccine appointments in Maryland, go online at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Prince William County to Get Mass Vaccination Site
Prince William County is also finalizing plans for a mass vaccination site at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge.
The site is set to open next week and have a capacity of 3,000 shots a day, The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health said in a joint press release.
Shots will be given by appointment only. To get an appointment, you must preregister using the vaccinate.virginia.gov website or the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
The state will contact you when it’s time to book an appointment.
Local Headlines
- D.C. is set to allow some live entertainment to resume and loosen some other restrictions starting March 22.
- The Nationals, whose season opener is set for April 1 at Nationals Park, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.
- Maryland courts are moving into a new reopening phase.
- Eligible Marylanders who want a COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for a shot at a mass vaccination site using a new statewide system.
- The News4 I-Team has been tracking the data and found despite older and medically vulnerable residents being eligible for vaccines for several weeks, 39.9% of the doses administered in the District have still gone to people who don't live there.
- AMC Theatres in Prince George's County will reopen March 19.
- Amid concerns that Maryland isn't distributing vaccines equitably, Gov. Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that more shots will be set aside at a mass vaccination site for county residents.
- D.C. launched a new vaccine pre-registration system. Here are your questions about it, answered.
- Maryland lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, religious facilities and gyms March 12, but several safety precautions will remain in place, the governor announced. Montgomery and Prince George's counties each announced their own rules.
- Other than supply, equity continues to be one of the biggest issues plaguing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland.
- A story to make you smile: A Maryland EMT reunited with his grandmother after a year by giving her the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The District’s high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination clinics received rave reviews from many residents who showed up for their one-shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- A year after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency following the state’s first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, one of those patients says she's still traumatized by social media reaction to her diagnosis.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
Vaccination Portals by County
As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.
- Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov
- Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov
- Virginia pre-registration– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html
- Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
- Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination
- Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine
- Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/
- Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270
- Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine
- Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH
How to Stay Safe
Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk:
- Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on.
- Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.