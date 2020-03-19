Communities, Governments Provide Relief as DC Area Reports First Coronavirus Death

As the number of coronavirus diagnoses in the D.C. area surpasses 200, businesses, schools, governments and individuals are trying to help those suffering health or economic hardship.

Government officials at all levels are working to provide some relief to businesses, families and individuals who have taken a hit either because of social distancing orders or due to the illness itself.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia has surpassed 200. Maryland announced its first virus-related death on Wednesday, a man in his 60s from Prince George's County.

Even for those with mild symptoms, the federal government has directed patients and their families to stay home in self-quarantine for two weeks -- meaning many could lose out on work.

Thousands of workers are worried about making ends meet as industries scale back operations. Restaurants are mandated in D.C. and Maryland to only serve take-out or delivery options and in Virginia to serve no more than 10 patrons at once. Many large chains closed stores outright.

Compass Coffee, with locations in D.C. and Virginia, said it would lay off "the vast majority" of baristas and similar staff so they could file for unemployment benefits. Marriot hotels, headquartered in Bethesda, plans to furlough employees around the globe, paying health care benefits but cutting salaries.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a $100 billion-plus package of sick pay, emergency food aid, free testing and Medicaid money. Trump also said in a press conference Wednesday that the government would suspend foreclosures and evictions nationally.

Washington, D.C., on Tuesday passed a coronavirus response bill that expanded unemployment benefits, prohibited utilities from cutting off service and created a small-business grant program among other measures.

The Maryland General Assembly adjourned early for the first time since the Civil War on Wednesday after passing an emergency measure in response to the coronavirus and making of millions of dollars available to the governor to respond. The coronavirus measures aim to prevent price-gouging for critical items like food, water, medical supplies and cleaning products. The bill extends unemployment benefits to people who exhaust their sick leave and people who are caring for a family member.

Virginia has waived a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, made more people eligible for unemployment benefits and decreased eligibility requirements including the mandate to search for work. Here's more information.

Fairfax County announced it will begin delivering grab and go meals along five school bus routes serving the areas of Virginia Run and Bull Run; Lorton Station and Laurel Hill; Island Creek; Fairfax Pyramid and Fairfax City and Bonnie Brae. Here's detailed information.

That's in addition to pop-up grab and go nutrition sites and meals available at school locations.

You can find more information on how to get school meals for kids here.