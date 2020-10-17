Coronavirus Case Increases Set Records in at Least 7 States, Prompting New Restrictions

At least seven states have set new records for single-day increases in coronavirus cases, prompting some to set new restrictions as concerns mount over possible "superspreader events" during the upcoming holiday season.

Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota and West Virginia all set records Friday in the number of new cases of the virus, NBC News' tally shows.

Colorado recorded 1,312 cases Friday, the same day Denver's mayor announced both a tougher mask mandate that requires residents to wear face coverings outdoors and a limit on gatherings in "unregulated settings" to no more than five people.

“Over the past several weeks, we have worked hard to reduce our caseloads and keep hospitalizations from increasing,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press release. “But we need to do more. With the holidays on the horizon, we must take these additional steps over the next 30 days and knuckle down together to do the hard work that needs to be done so we can all enjoy this upcoming holiday season.”

The mask mandate remains in effect until further notice, while the limit on gatherings is through Nov. 16.

Idaho recorded 1,094 new cases Friday, while Indiana and Minnesota each reported more than 2,200 cases, according to NBC's data.

