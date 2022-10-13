Convicted Rapist Charged in Sex Assaults of Young Girls in DC, Maryland 11 Years Later

A Baltimore man who is serving a life sentence for rape has been charged in the sexual assaults of two young girls who were attacked inside their homes in D.C. and Prince George's County, Maryland, 11 years ago, police say.

Police in both jurisdictions said DNA linked the assaults to Alphonso Owens.

Two detectives who worked the cases said Thursday they never gave up on finding a suspect and continued to have the evidence tested over and over again.

“I’m thrilled, and like the commander said, we've been working on this case for 11 years and to have some work I did in 2011 come to fruition is outstanding. I couldn’t be happier," Metropolitan Police Department Detective Scott Dowling said.

D.C. police said detectives only had a partial DNA profile of the rapist until recently, when advances in technology allowed them to obtain a full profile.

When they uploaded the full DNA profile into an FBI database, Owens was the match.

“It’s the only reason that this case closed is because you can multiply, or magnify the sample so much more than you could in 2011," Dowling said.

Owens is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Fort Stanton area of Southeast D.C. in October 2011.

A month before that, police say Owens sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Oxon Hill after breaking into her bedroom at her family's apartment in the middle of the night.

News4 spoke with the girl's grandmother the day after the assault.

“I’m just all upset about it because I was here and didn’t hear anything, and that hurts me more than anything that I wasn’t able to do anything to help her," she said.

A D.C. grand jury indicted Owens in July and a grand jury in Prince George's County indicted him earlier this week.

In 2016, he was convicted for a 2015 home invasion and sexual assault in Baltimore.