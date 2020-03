A controlled burn in the Quantico, Virginia, area created smoky conditions in the D.C. area Sunday.

Marine Corps Base Quantico conducted the burn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many people have reached out about the smoke in the surrounding areas of MCB Quantico. In cooperation with the forestry... Posted by Quantico Fire & Emergency Services on Sunday, March 8, 2020

The burn covered about 2,000 acres, according to Arlington County police.

Prince William County advised people with respiratory illnesses or conditions aggravated by smoke to remain indoors until the smoke clears.