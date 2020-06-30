Southeast D.C.

Construction Worker Dies After Work Site Accident in Navy Yard

By Andrea Swalec

Construction accident scene
D.C. Fire & EMS

A construction worker died after an accident Tuesday morning at a job site in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. 

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue SE when he was pinned under a large piece of equipment, the D.C. fire department said. 

Rescue crews arrived at about 10 a.m. and were able to free the worker. He was rushed to a hospital with grave injuries and later died.

A second worker also was hurt and was treated at the scene. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Southeast D.C.construction accidentNavy Yard
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us