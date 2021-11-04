Metro

Construction on Phase 2 of Silver Line Reaches Milestone

Metro will soon start testing the section of rail that's two years behind schedule

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

Major construction on the Silver Line's second phase is finished, putting the rail line a significant step closer to completion, transportation officials said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced that the contractor, Capital Rail Constructors, reached "substantial completion," meaning Metro can begin testing the new segment of rail.

Metro said it will do about 200 safety tests. Then, it takes about 90 days for training, simulations and emergency drills.

The 11.5-mile extension of the Silver Line will provide rail service to Reston, Herndon and eastern Loudoun County as well as Dulles International Airport.

“In addition to providing new public transportation options, the Silver Line is a major catalyst for jobs and economic development in the National Capital region," Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Airports Authority, said in the release.

The project also includes a 90-acre rail maintenance yard at Dulles International Airport, which is also nearing completion under a separate contract with Hensel Phelps, officials said.

The first phase of the Silver Line opened in 2014, extending Metrorail service from East Falls Church to the eastern edge of Reston.

