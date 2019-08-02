Local

Construction for the New Eisenhower Memorial is Underway

After 20 years in the making, the Eisenhower Memorial is set to open on May 8, 2020.
The project took two decades to get started because of disagreements on what the memorial should look like, officials said. WRC-TV
The memorial aims to honor former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's legacy as a president and as a general. WRC-TV
Workers on the project carve a speech into the stone memorial. WRC-TV
Each letter on the memorial must be hand cut, and the process must be repeated for more than 4000 letters. WRC-TV
The memorial will be the size of two football fields, officials said. WRC-TV
Wires will be strung in between cables to create a work of art that shows the cliffs of Normandy as a nod to the D-Day landing and Eisenhower's leadership, officials said. WRC-TV
Visitors can expect the space to be filled with trees, benches and an outdoor park for people to relax. WRC-TV
"We're hoping to lift the prominence of Eisenhower in young people's study of American history," Eisenhower Memorial Commission Deputy Executive Director Victoria Tigwell said.

This article tagged under:

National MallWashington DC

