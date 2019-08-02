Construction for the New Eisenhower Memorial is Underway

10 photos 1/10 Eisenhower Memorial Commission 2/10 After 20 years in the making, the Eisenhower Memorial is set to open on May 8, 2020. 3/10 The project took two decades to get started because of disagreements on what the memorial should look like, officials said. WRC-TV 4/10 The memorial aims to honor former President Dwight D. Eisenhower's legacy as a president and as a general. WRC-TV 5/10 Workers on the project carve a speech into the stone memorial. WRC-TV 6/10 NBC Washington Each letter on the memorial must be hand cut, and the process must be repeated for more than 4000 letters. WRC-TV 7/10 The memorial will be the size of two football fields, officials said. WRC-TV 8/10 Wires will be strung in between cables to create a work of art that shows the cliffs of Normandy as a nod to the D-Day landing and Eisenhower's leadership, officials said. WRC-TV 9/10 Visitors can expect the space to be filled with trees, benches and an outdoor park for people to relax. WRC-TV 10/10 "We're hoping to lift the prominence of Eisenhower in young people's study of American history," Eisenhower Memorial Commission Deputy Executive Director Victoria Tigwell said.

