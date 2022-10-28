Congressional Cemetery to Sell Honey From Its Beehive

The D.C. Congressional Cemetery will sell honey from its own beehive starting in November.

The 150 pounds of honey have been harvested from hives on the ground that will be bottled into jars for the public to buy. The six-ounce jars will cost $10 and the cemetery will announce the sale dates on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

“It's not very common that people get to say that they keep bees in a cemetery,” cemetery volunteer Jaclyn Spainhour said.

Spainhour, one of ten volunteers who began working with the cemetery as a pandemic hobby with the D.C. Beekeeping Alliance, said the cemetery is the ideal location to have a beehive due to its close location to the Anacostia River and all the plants that grow in the cemetery are good forage for the bees.

The cemetery's president said the honey sells out every year.