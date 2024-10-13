Prince George's County

Conference helps men navigate fatherhood and father-figure roles

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

Fatherhood is tough, but the rewards are immeasurable, when it’s done right, and that’s what a conference at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School is all about.

“To understand not only the mental health aspects, but to understand the role,” said Millard House, the superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools.

A role that sometimes has to be filled by a surrogate, an uncle, a godfather, a big brother, a family friend — often someone who may need some help at it themselves.

“This is an opportunity to come in and really connect with other men through different networks, different breakout sessions understanding what it is to be in a child’s life,” House said.

“Often times when you’re parenting, when you’re in the trenches, you often think, ‘Well, these are the things that you’re only going through,’ and then when you get around other parents and they talk about their experiences, you’re like, ‘Hey look, that sounds familiar,’” said father and attendee Kyle Fields.

The conference is titled Men Making a Difference, but there were women in attendance, too. It’s information any parent can use, whatever the family configuration.

“I have an older sister, I had a mom, but when you’re dealing directly with a young kid, a daughter specifically that’s working with you, it’s always key to tap in and learn, to figure out how she’s feeling, what do you think today, what makes you happy, what makes you sad,” Fields said.

School Board Member Dr. Kenneth Harris started this conference in his District 7, and now Men Making a Difference: The Power of Presence is a county-wide, yearly endeavor.

“A father of two children, I understand just how vested you need to be to make these changes necessary, and through that partnership that’s how we continue to lift up our community,” Harris said. “Understanding that your influence is a major difference-maker in what happens in a child’s academic success.”

