Concern Grows for Missing DC Mother

Family and neighbors are concerned for a D.C. mother who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Olga Ooro, 34 was last seen walking away from her apartment building in the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW the evening of July 16, police say.

Ooro's father came to her apartment to pick up his grandson over the weekend and found the boy alone.

Police classified Ooro's case as "critical" and say she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Some people who live and work near her apartment described her as a nice person and said they hope she is okay.

"I’m hoping and praying they are able to find her because I feel for her son. I’m about to cry. This is really scary," neighbor Michelle Boyd told News4.

Neighbors said Ooro would never leave her son alone.

Police have posted fliers throughout the neighborhood in the hopes someone will call them with information.

Ooro is described as a black woman with a dark brown complexion who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen something or knows anything can call 202--727-9099 or text 50411.