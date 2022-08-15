‘Community Staple' Arlington Pub Hopes to Rebuild After Fiery Crash Injured 15

Days after a rideshare driver slammed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, injuring 15 people and sparking a fire, its managers hope to reopen, and the community is pushing for them to rebuild.

Dave Cahill, a manager at Ireland’s Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard, returned Monday, trying to make sense of how parts of his business had turned to rubble.

“We’re a family restaurant,” Cahill said. “Right now, we’re thinking of the families. It’s a lot to process.”

Police say a rideshare driver crashed into the pub on Friday afternoon. Two of the victims remain in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mary Reilly, a server at Ireland's Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moments when a car slammed into the restaurant Friday night.

The community is rallying behind Ireland’s Four Courts. A GoFundMe page to help has raised more than $67,000 in donations in two days, soaring past its original goal.

County survey teams were out Monday morning inspecting the damage in the bottom part of the bar and assessing the electrical grid.

Cara Anastasio walked by the boarded-up windows and remembered all the times she and her fiancé had stopped by one of their favorite places.

Ireland’s Four Courts is where they had their first date.

“It’s heartbreaking because it was a community staple. They’ve been around for a long time,” she told News4. “I hope that they can rebuild, they reopen and the community comes back to support them.”

Cahill says his intention is to reopen.

“It’s going to be a process. You know, today is day one, and we’re still thinking about the victims,” he said.

Fourteen people were hurt when a car slammed into an Irish pub, causing the building to catch fire in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood Friday evening. News4's Walter Morris reports.