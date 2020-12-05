Community Holds Vigil For Toddler Fatally Shot in DC

Mourners gathered with balloons and candles to remember 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan, the youngest victim of gun violence in D.C. this year.

Hundreds gathered at the intersection where the tragedy happened to show their support for the child's family.

John Ayala’s 11-year-old grandson, Davon McNeal, was also murdered this year on the Fourth of July.

"He's never going to grow up, he's never going to go to school, he's never going to get married, or anything," Ayala said about Duncan.

He said people need to report gun crimes to get weapons off the streets before another life is taken.

"What we see right now, with people here, it shows that they are tired of this madness, they want the illegal guns off the street," Ayala said.

On Dec. 2, someone opened fire at about 9:30 p.m. on a car being driven by the toddler's father in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue SE, police say.

The toddler was shot twice while riding inside the car. First responders rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

“The level of senselessness is impossible to process and we need everybody’s help to bring justice to this baby Carmelo and his family, and to get a very dangerous person off the streets,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference. "We are all sick of the heinous crimes in our city.”

D.C. Police have not identified who shot the toddler. A $60,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrest and conviction of suspects.