Community Holds Vigil for Miguel Gonzales, Homeless Adams Morgan Man Who Died When Temperatures Dropped

The D.C. community gathered Saturday for a vigil to remember the life of an Adams Morgan man experiencing homelessness who died when temperatures became frigid in April.

Miguel Gonzales was born in 1962, and grew up in a house his mother owned on Adams Mill Road - a house he couldn’t live in when she died.

“He was the nicest guy you’d ever know. He was a lifelong resident of Adams Morgan,” one activist said. “So at 80 years old, she got pulled into a reverse mortgage to survive, that when she passed in 2016, that company sent a bill to Miguel for $420,000.”

Unable to pay, Gonzales remained in the community he grew up in, but under circumstances neither he nor his late mother could have envisioned.

He slept where he could, after the tent he’d lived in was removed from the plaza at 18th Street and Columbia Road in Northwest D.C. At times, Gonzales had help, including clothing, food and odd jobs.

He died earlier this month on the sidewalk just outside the fence that now surrounds the plaza where he once lived.

Now, it’s being prepped for new construction.

“The way that he came to be unhoused directly speaks to this process of corporate violence that we’ve been normalizing,” the activist said.

A short procession from Unity Park to the plaza where Gonzales died served as his only funeral, but the organizers hope it also brings attention to the thousands of people like him, whose lives balance precariously on the fringes of up-and-coming communities.

“The folks that we’re seeing sidelined on the streets, they’re our own, and we need to support them. And they all have individual stories that the folks that might be newer, they do need to take the time and learn and know,” one woman said.

Gonzales was a Washingtonian, and childhood friends from Oyster Elementary School remember him fondly.

“He lived right there so, when I would come up, we’d always bop around, and he would come up my house,” one man said at the vigil.

Gonzales’ story, for now, ends at the city morgue. Homeless advocates are trying to locate any next of kin, either in the U.S. or in his mother’s birthplace in the Dominican Republic, so that he can be given a proper burial.

At the emotional vigil, one man said into a microphone before a crowd, “Nobody who was born and raised in this community should die in the manner in which he did.”