Community chooses Mamie ‘Peanut' Johnson for new name of ‘Dave Thomas Circle'

The notorious “Dave Thomas Circle” in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood could soon have a new name for its redesign.

The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) announced Wednesday that the public chose "Mamie ‘Peanut’ Johnson Plaza” as the new name for the reconfiguration of the intersection located at First Street, Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE.

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson was a long-time D.C. resident who made history as the first woman to ever pitch in the Negro League. A little league field in Southeast D.C. is named after her and she is honored in a mural next to Ben's Chile Bowl. She passed away at the age of 82 in 2017.

"She could play. She had a strong right arm," Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum told MLB.com.

The public was able to submit name ideas through June 25th. NoMa BID then selected four or five names that were presented to the community for a vote. Of the 4,300 votes that were cast 40% selected Johnson, NoMa BID said. Next, legislation to change the name will be introduced to the DC Council.

The notorious Dave Thomas Circle in Northeast D.C. is undergoing a redesign, and the city is asking for the public to help rename it. News4’s Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss reports.

The name Dave Thomas Circle was inspired by Wendy’s formerly located at the center of the intersection. Dave Thomas founded the fast-food chain.

D.C. announced the redesign in 2021 after acquiring the Wendy’s property with the intent of making it safer for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists. The redesign is led by the NoMa BID, the NoMa Parks Foundation and the D.C. Department of Transportation.

The project will recreate the intersection by adding two-way traffic on First Street and Florida Avenue, projected bike lanes and other safety measures, according to the NoMa BID. Three new public spaces will connect the NoMa and Eckington neighborhoods. It will have landscaped urban spaces and public art.