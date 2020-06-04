Maryland

Commission to Ask EPA to Help Cut Smog Flowing Into Maryland

About 70% of smog in Maryland is believed to blow in from other states

A multi-state commission will ask the federal Environmental Protection Agency to help cut down on pollution that flows from Pennsylvania into Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Ozone Transport Commission voted Tuesday to send the request to the EPA.

The commission is proposing a requirement that power plants in Pennsylvania reduce harmful emissions that are carried by the wind into Maryland. The idea originated with the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Maryland’s air quality has actually been improving because of stronger regulations, business practices and technology. But there's still a problem with ground-level ozone, which is also known as smog. And about 70% of it is believed to blow in from other states.

