Commanders' WRs Coach Struggled to Find Negative Plays on Jahan Dotson's Film

Commanders' WRs coach couldn't find poor plays on Dotson's tape originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of a pre-draft Zoom meeting with then-Penn State pass catcher Jahan Dotson, Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell pulled up Dotson's film and began combing through it for some shoddy reps.

Terrell's plan was to uncover a handful of sequences where Dotson didn't do his job so Terrell could ask the rising rookie to explain what went wrong during them. In all, it would be a fairly standard exercise, one that takes place hundreds of times each year as NFL teams evaluate incoming prospects.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Unfortunately, Terrell quickly encountered a roadblock.

"I was going back through his tape to try and find negative plays that I could press him on," Terrell said last week after the conclusion of Washington's minicamp. "And I was watching the tape and I was like, 'Nah, that play's not that bad.' 'Nah, that play's pretty good.' So I didn't have that much negative to go off of."

That right there is why the Commanders are so pleased with Dotson, whom they drafted 16th overall this past April.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

While Terrelle Pryor's 2017 offseason in Washington — where he balled out in the summer and then flamed out when the games began — must always be considered when a receiver starts raising expectations long before the pads come on, Dotson is doing his best to test people's restraint.

During both OTAs and minicamp, Dotson stood out thanks to his refined skills and renowned hands. In tracking his progress, Terrell's plight before that interview with Dotson could legitimately be felt.

To put it plainly, he refuses to mess up.

"He's a smooth cat," Terrell said. "He's what we expected him to be thus far in terms of his being a route runner, his ball skills, his demeanor, not flinching from the moment and being able to come out here and gain confidence every day and execute every day."

"I'm always looking forward to the next thing," Dotson wrote for the club's website in a post that was published Friday. "That's always been part of my character. I'm not too big on self-accomplishments. I'm always trying to be better. If I score a touchdown on one play, I'm trying to score three tomorrow. It's just how I'm wired. I'm super competitive, and it's weird because my dad is really outgoing, and he gets excited about this stuff. But I'm always looking ahead."

For Ron Rivera and a staff that can't afford another subpar campaign, Dotson's maturity and ready-to-contribute-right-away nature are shaping up to be an excellent fit.

In the draft, the Commanders were originally slated to pick at spot No. 11, but they traded back to recoup additional capital and eventually snagged Dotson at No. 16. In doing so, they shirked the chance to land Alabama's Jameson Williams, who may spend a chunk of his first NFL season rehabbing his torn ACL but still possesses an undeniably-high ceiling.

That's a decision that very well could be questioned in the somewhat-near future, but so far, there is absolutely no regret in Washington over Dotson's acquisition.

"I can't wait for the season to start so I can show you exactly what this game means to me," he wrote Friday.

Countless others certainly share in that anticipation.