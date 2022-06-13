Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Expected to Skip Mandatory Minicamp, Per Reports

Reports: McLaurin expected to skip Commanders' minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not expected to attend the team's mandatory minicamp this week as he continues to seek a long-term contract extension, according to multiple reports. The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala was the first to report the news.

Talks between Commanders & Terry McLaurin’s reps have continued, per sources. While there’s been some progress, they’re still far apart and, as of now (things may change), McLaurin seems unlikely to show for minicamp. He returned to Fla. today to resume training for the season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 12, 2022

McLaurin's expected absence should not come as much of a surprise, considering the 26-year-old has remained away from the team for weeks and did not attend any of Washington's OTA sessions as the two sides have continued to negotiate on a long-term deal.

However, minicamp is mandatory for all players. Head coach Ron Rivera said last week he expected McLaurin to be in attendance, even with the wideout's contract talks ongoing.

“I expect all our players to be here," Rivera said. "Because it is mandatory.”

Should he not show, Washington has the option to fine McLaurin. The maximum fine is $95,877 if he chooses to skip all three days of minicamp this week.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, McLaurin is currently expected to earn $2.79 million in 2022. He's due for a massive pay raise considering his production throughout the first three years of his career -- highlighted by back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns despite consistently having to catch passes from below-average NFL starters.

McLaurin is one of several wideouts from the 2019 NFL Draft class looking to cash in on a booming wide receiver market, one that's seen nine wideouts sign deals this offseason that will net $20 million or more annually. San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, Seattle's DK Metcalf and Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson all remain in similar positions as McLaurin. It's worth noting that Samuel attended the 49ers minicamp last week, while Metcalf skipped Seattle's.