Commanders Wide Receivers Flash Potential in Win Over Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. -- For the past three years, the Washington Commanders have received consistent production from just one wide receiver: Terry McLaurin. And in today's NFL, winning games with just one talented wideout is nearly impossible.

Washington has made it a point to upgrade its receiver room in each of the past two offseasons. In 2021, the team signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal, but injuries prevented him from having an impact last season. Then this past April, the Commanders used their first-round pick on Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson, a versatile pass-catcher with a tremendous catch radius.

With McLaurin now signed long-term, Samuel healthy and Dotson now in the mix, Washington entered the 2022 season with its deepest wide receiver room in years. That revamped group was the difference in Washington's 28-22 Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, as all three pass-catchers shined in Sunday's matchup.

"[Wide receivers] coach Drew [Terrell] was preaching all week that the wide receivers are going to be the piece that gets this team going, that gets the offense going," Dotson said. "That was the case today, guys coming up big."

Early on, it was the Samuel show. On Washington's opening drive, the six-year veteran touched the football three times, capped off by a three-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz. Samuel's skill set was on full display in the first half, as he made numerous Jaguars defenders miss in space.

"It's been so long since I've been able to make dudes drop like that," Samuel said postgame. "It's been a while. I don't want to set a precedent, but I did what I knew I could."

On the Commanders' next drive, Samuel touched the ball three more times for 32 yards. Samuel remained involved throughout the afternoon, finishing with a team-high 11 targets, eight receptions, 55 yards and a touchdown.

After multiple Samuel touches led Washington into scoring position, the Commanders' second offensive possession concluded with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Dotson -- which was both the rookie's first NFL catch and score.

Dotson's touchdown was a great example of why the Commanders' staff loved him as a prospect. The rookie beat the opposing cornerback off the line, elevated to snag a slightly high Wentz pass and then made sure to get both feet in bounds. While Dotson made the play look routine, it was no such thing.

"Carson just [gave] me a chance," Dotson said. "I can make plays for this team and that's what I was able to do."

"That's the young man we felt really good about," Rivera added. "That's why we did what we did [by drafting him]."

It wasn't all pretty for the Commanders' offense on Sunday, though. After finding paydirt on each of their first two possessions, Scott Turner's group hit a lull.

The Commanders' third offensive series result in a three-and-out. Then during the final offensive possession of the half, Samuel fumbled the football just as Washington was beginning to gain momentum. Washington entered halftime leading 14-3, but the Commanders punted on their opening possession of the third quarter, which Jacksonville responded to with a touchdown drive of its own.

Then, Wentz happened. The Commanders new quarterback showed the ugly side of his game, throwing back-to-back interceptions on consecutive possessions. Jacksonville was able to capitalize on both turnovers, too. All of a sudden, they trailed by eight points with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Wentz, and Washington's offense as a whole, rallied back. On the ensuing drive, Wentz unloaded a deep strike down the right sideline to McLaurin for a 49-yard touchdown. The play -- one where Washington's quarterback put his strong arm on full display -- is exactly what the Commanders brass envisioned when they acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

"It was just great to run through a ball that was right in stride like he did," McLaurin said, "It changed the flow of the game. It was great to get our first connection out there."

After failing to convert on the ensuing two-point try, Washington's defense forced a three-and-out -- giving Wentz and the offense another chance to retake the lead. Through a bunch of run plays and short passes, the Commanders were slowly able to march down the field in what appeared to be a conservative set up for a Joey Slye field goal attempt.

The Commanders didn't need to resort to the kicking game, though.

Facing third-and-8 from the Jaguars' 24-yard line, Dotson found himself in 1-on-1 coverage with Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell. The Commanders rookie worked an impressive double move and gained separation on Campbell. Wentz delivered a perfect strike to Dotson for his second six-pointer of the day, this one the deciding factor in Sunday's matchup.

"We know that I'd be able to put a double move on him and we were able to beat him over the top," Dotson said. "Carson just giving me a chance, trusting in his receivers. We knew the receivers were going to have to make plays coming into this game for us to win. That's what we did. ... I was ready to put the game to an end, ready to come out 1-0, do something exciting for my team and just help us get over the hump."

Wentz's performance was up-and-down for the Commanders on Sunday. His two interceptions were nearly costly. But at day's end, Washington's quarterback threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns, taking advantage of the talented Commanders receiving corps that was essentially rebuilt this offseason.

"I just look to the guys around me, and I know I've got nothing but confidence in them," Wentz said. "I know they look at me and they have nothing but confidence in me."

In McLaurin, Samuel and Dotson, Washington has a versatile receiving corps with a ton of talent. That was on display Sunday afternoon, as each wideout shined at certain points against Jacksonville. Any worry of there not being enough targets to go around was thrown out the window.

"I think we can be a very dynamic group. We have a great skill set in all three of us," McLaurin said. "Three different guys bring three different things to the table and we all have the chance to make big plays. ... We want to have as many weapons as possible to try to make this offensive explosive as we can. The onus doesn't fall on just one guy. So to see Curtis and Jahan come out, make plays along with other guys is a really good feeling."

"There's no such thing as too many weapons," Samuel added. "We got guys that can make plays all over the field."

And, for as productive as the receiver unit was against Jacksonville, the group believes there's still a lot more to come over the next 16 games.

"We got a lot of things planned for the future, a lot of guys who can make plays, and we're just excited to get this one under our belt," Dotson said.