Commanders Vs. Jaguars Week 1 Inactives: Logan Thomas in, Kam Curl Out

LANDOVER, Md. -- Logan Thomas' comeback is complete.

The Washington Commanders tight end is active for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his first game since tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders last December. He started training camp on the PUP list (physically unable to perform) but was activated following Washington's final preseason game. Thomas was questionable for Sunday's game.

While Thomas will play, rookie tight end Cole Turner will not. Turner suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and -- although he practiced this week -- will need another week of work before making his NFL debut.

On the defensive side of the football, the Commanders will be down starting safety Kam Curl, who was ruled out on Friday. Curl suffered a thumb injury during Washington's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Curl was present during a couple of Commanders' practices this week but did not participate. Head coach Ron Rivera said Friday he's optimistic Curl's absence will be just for this game. Curl sported a short-arm cast earlier in the week but was able to shed that for a less-restrictive brace just days after.

For Jacksonville, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi is active/inactive for Sunday's game. Fatukasi was a limited participant in practice throughout the week with a calf injury.

Here are the full inactives for Washington-Jacksonville...

COMMANDERS vs. JAGUARS WEEK 1 INACTIVES

Washington Commanders inactives:

S Kam Curl

QB Sam Howell

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

OG Chris Paul

Jacksonville Jaguars inactives:

WR Kendric Pryor

S Daniel Thomas

RB Snoop Conner

CB Montaric Brown

LB De'Shaan Dixon