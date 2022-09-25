Commanders Vs. Eagles Week 3 Inactives: Kam Curl in, William Jackson III Out

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 inactives originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders will have one of their most important defensive players on the field this Sunday for the club's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Third-year safety Kam Curl, who missed Washington's first two games in 2022 with a thumb injury, was taken off the injury report this week and is back in the lineup for Sunday's game. Curl spoke with reporters this past Wednesday and said he no longer had pain in his thumb, but would not share if he planned to wear a brace or splint on the thumb.
Washington won't have their entire secondary healthy, however. Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is inactive; he was a late addition to Washington's injury report on Saturday after dealing with a back ailment.
Elsewhere on the defense, the Commanders will be without a trio of defensive linemen. James Smith-Williams, Daniel Wise and Casey Toohill are all out. The Commanders have elevated William Bradley-King and Benning Potoa'e in place.
On the visitor's sideline, Philadelphia enters Sunday's matchup relatively healthy. Guard Landon Dickerson was the Eagles' lone player that entered the matchup questionable; he is active.
Here are the full inactives for Commanders-Eagles...
Washington Commanders inactives:
DT Daniel Wise
DE Casey Toohill
QB Sam Howell
CB William Jackson III
DE James Smith-Williams
TE Cole Turner
OG Chris Paul
Philadelphia Eagles inactives:
QB Ian Book
S Reed Blankenship
RB Trey Sermon
DE Janarius Robinson
OG Josh Sills