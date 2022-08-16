Commanders Vs. Chiefs Preseason: How to Watch, Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' second tune-up game of the preseason will see them hit the road and take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington kicked off its preseason slate with a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Commanders took away several positives from the contest including impressive showings by rookies QB Sam Howell (9/16, 145 yards, two rushing TDs) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (eight touches, 41 total yards, rushing TD).

They'll face some stiffer competition in Kansas City with stars such as QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce expected to see some time in the game. Carson Wentz will once again start under center for Washington as well.

Here's everything you need to know for Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs.

COMMANDERS vs. CHIEFS PRESEASON WEEK 2

Who: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

What: Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: Live stream on NBC Sports Washington

Weather Forecast: 83 degrees, sunny

COMMANDERS vs. CHIEFS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)

4:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NBC4 and NBCSW)

7:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBC4 and NBCSW)

Re-air schedule:

Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs & Postgame Live)

Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. & 11 a.m. (Postgame Live)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs)

Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Preseason Week 1: L, 23-21 vs. Panthers

Preseason Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 20, Commanders @ Chiefs

Preseason Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 27, Commanders @ Ravens

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys