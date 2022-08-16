Commanders Vs. Chiefs Preseason: How to Watch, Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Commanders' second tune-up game of the preseason will see them hit the road and take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Washington kicked off its preseason slate with a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. Despite the defeat, the Commanders took away several positives from the contest including impressive showings by rookies QB Sam Howell (9/16, 145 yards, two rushing TDs) and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (eight touches, 41 total yards, rushing TD).
They'll face some stiffer competition in Kansas City with stars such as QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce expected to see some time in the game. Carson Wentz will once again start under center for Washington as well.
Here's everything you need to know for Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs.
COMMANDERS vs. CHIEFS PRESEASON WEEK 2
Who: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What: Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason
When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
TV Channel: NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington
Live Stream: Live stream on NBC Sports Washington
Weather Forecast: 83 degrees, sunny
COMMANDERS vs. CHIEFS TV SCHEDULE:
1:00 p.m: Commanders Pregame Live (NBCSW)
4:00 p.m.: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NBC4 and NBCSW)
7:00 p.m.: Commanders Postgame Live (NBC4 and NBCSW)
Re-air schedule:
Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs & Postgame Live)
Monday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. & 11 a.m. (Postgame Live)
Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs)
Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. (Commanders vs. Chiefs)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:
Preseason Week 1: L, 23-21 vs. Panthers
Preseason Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 20, Commanders @ Chiefs
Preseason Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 27, Commanders @ Ravens
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, Commanders vs. Jaguars
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, Commanders @ Lions
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25, Commanders vs. Eagles
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2, Commanders @ Cowboys
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9, Commanders vs. Titans
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders @ Bears
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23, Commanders vs. Packers
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30, Commanders @ Colts
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6, Commanders vs. Vikings
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 14, Commanders @ Eagles
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20, Commanders @ Texans
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27: Commanders vs. Falcons
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4, Commanders @ Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Commanders vs. Giants
Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Commanders @ 49ers
Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1, Commanders vs. Browns
Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, Commanders @ Cowboys