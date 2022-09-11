Commanders' Twitter Claps Back at Jaguars for Trolling Carson Wentz

Commanders’ Twitter claps back at Jaguars for trolling Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL is back, and of course with that comes social media hilarity.

The Washington Commanders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Sunday, as QB Carson Wentz overcame two costly interceptions to throw for four touchdowns in the victory.

Wentz has a history of playing against the Jags, as his previous team, Indianapolis, was knocked out of the playoff race in Week 18 last season after suffering a costly defeat in Jacksonville.

When the NFL schedule for 2022 was released back in May and the Commanders hyped up their Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville, the Jaguars alluded to last year’s Week 18 Colts game with a Tweet reading “Tell Carson we say hi :)”

And, well, the Commanders got the last laugh:

He says hi back :) https://t.co/t9HoKREWjy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Wentz did, in fact, start his 2022 revenge tour with a thrilling, if nerve-wracking, win over Jacksonville. Washington wasn’t the only team to get frisky on Twitter on Sunday, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers chirped the Cincinnati Bengals a few times during their 23-20 overtime victory. First, after the Bengals changed their Twitter bio to “What are they even steeling?,” Pittsburgh responded with this after forcing four first half turnovers:

Then, after the Steelers kicked a game-winning field goal in OT, they posted this meme which referenced Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson and his penchant for game-winners of his own:

We missed you, NFL football. And we missed NFL Twitter, too.